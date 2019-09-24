Hot girl summer has come and gone, along with its summer nails trends. While parting from neon hues and tan-friendly shades is such sweet sorrow, we’ve been blessed by the inventor of the term with a new seasonal theme, “Hot Nerd Fall.”
We can’t think of a better way to interpret that than doing the hottest, nerdiest thing we know: getting an absolutely show-stopping manicure at the salon ... after rigorously researching fancy cuticles on fashion runways and Instagram feeds 😅
And with that, here are the top nail trends for fall, 2019:
Of course, you can’t go wrong with fall classics: burnt orange tones are always in season.
But if you’re trying to break away from copper-coloured tradition, the following finger masterpieces are worth considering:
Complementary colours
Salon regulars, you don’t have to match your pumpkin chai. Instead of cinnamon hues, opt for the cooler tones on the opposite side of the colour wheel. Think deep purples and emerald greens.
The ocean, but make it subtle
This look is straight from the runway: if you’re hoping to dive into something refreshing, pearls and water droplets made a splash at New York Fashion Week. Celebrity nail artist Mei Kawajiri achieved this ocean-loving combo by overlaying them under nude matte colours.
To get the water drop look at home, use a clear quick-drying polish to draw dots on your nails.
Feeling feline
These spotty decor is the perfect way to keep the leaf-changing colour palette, while playing with presentation.
If a full set sounds overwhelming, cheetah print makes a perfect accent nail too.
“Angel energy” nails
We have Bella Hadid and other stars to thank for the return of the French manicure, now upgraded with elegant curves to the white tips or alternative colour placement.
New take on fall
If you just can’t resist the siren call of orange nails, fear not: you can update the colour by using modern techniques. Ombre nails, along with leaf-shaped metallic flakes, can elevate your basic aesthetic to trendy heights.
You can also take inspiration from other nail looks in vogue right now. Only the bold can pull off this mismatching set, where every finger features a different technique. (Big fan of the splatter pattern on this one!)
Not feeling the nature vibes? Fashion is always a great place to take notes: inspired by the flannel stripes practically synonymous with the cozy season, Allure notes that a two-colour pattern is easy on the eyes.
Or rep your leather jacket with the timeless black matte. Your inner goth kid will thank you.