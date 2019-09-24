Hot girl summer has come and gone, along with its summer nails trends. While parting from neon hues and tan-friendly shades is such sweet sorrow, we’ve been blessed by the inventor of the term with a new seasonal theme, “Hot Nerd Fall.”

We can’t think of a better way to interpret that than doing the hottest, nerdiest thing we know: getting an absolutely show-stopping manicure at the salon ... after rigorously researching fancy cuticles on fashion runways and Instagram feeds 😅

And with that, here are the top nail trends for fall, 2019:

Of course, you can’t go wrong with fall classics: burnt orange tones are always in season.