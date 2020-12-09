Sneksy via Getty Images

If there’s ever a year you shouldn’t feel guilty about kids and screen time, it’s 2020. We’ve all had a tough year, and everyone loves Christmas movies. End of story.

Whatever your kids’ age range, whether you’re looking for something old or new, cartoon or live-action, there’s something for you. Here’s a rundown of the holiday movies and TV shows for kids and families on Canadian streaming services. All titles are available as of Dec. 8, unless indicated otherwise.

Crave

Bell’s streaming service offers a ton of classic movies.

We recommend:

“Miracle on 34th Street” (both the 1947 and 1994 versions)

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

“Little Women” (the 1994 version)

“Jingle all the Way”

“Eight Crazy Nights”

Also included:

“Ailo’s Journey”

“A Christmas Carol”

“Fred Claus”

“Gremlins” (for older kids)

“Jingle all the Way 2”

“A Madea Christmas”

“The Original Santa Claus Parade”

“Pete’s Christmas”

“The Polar Express”

“A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba Live Holiday Show”

Holiday episodes of beloved TV shows:

“The Bernie Mac Show” Season 1, Episode 6 Season 3, Episode 3

“Craftopia” Season 1, Episode 11 Season 1, Episode 12

“Dr. Who: The Christmas Special”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Season 1, Episode 15 Season 2, Episode 13 Season 4, Episode 13 Season 6, Episode 11



Disney Plus

Disney, of course, made a lot of the classic Christmas movies we all know and love. The streaming platform is also putting out several new movies this year.

We recommend:

“Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2”

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

“Frozen”

“Godmothered”

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” (coming Dec. 11)

Also included:

“Arendelle Castle Yule Log“ (Dec. 18)

“Babes in Toyland”

“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas”

“Big”

“A Christmas Carol” (2009)

“The Christmas Star”

“Decorating Disney Holiday Magic”

“Disney’s Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic”

“Frozen 2”

“Full-Court Miracle”

“Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!”

“Home Alone 3”

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

“LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special”

“Mickey’s A Christmas Carol”

“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

“Miracle on 34th Street”

“Noelle”

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

“On Pointe” (Dec. 18)

“Once Upon a Snowman”

“One Magic Christmas”

“Pluto’s Christmas Tree”

“Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

“Santa Buddies”

“The Santa Clause”

“The Santa Clause 2”

“The Santa Clause 3”

“Santa Paws 2”

“The Search for Santa Paws”

“’Twas the Night”

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“The Ultimate Christmas Present”

“Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”

Holiday episodes of beloved TV shows:

“Even Stevens” Season 1, Episode 15

“Girl Meets World” Season 1, Episode 16

“Kim Possible” Season 2, Episode 13

“The Proud Family” Season 1, Episode 11

“The Simpsons” S1, Episode 1 Season 7, Episode 11 Season 9, Episode 10 Season 11, Episode 9 Season 12, Episode 8 Season 13, Episode 6 Season 15, Episode 7 Season 17, Episode 9 Season 18, Episode 9 Season 20, Episode 9 Season 22, Episode 8 Season 23, Episode 9 Season 25, Episode 8 Season 26, Episode 9 Season 28, Episode 10 Season 30, Episode 10

“Sonny with a Chance” Season 2, E22

“Suite Life of Zack and Cody” Season 1 Episode 21

“That’s So Raven” Season 1, Episode 19



Netflix

Netflix, too, has a mix of original content and golden oldies.

We recommend:

“The Grinch” (the animated 2018 version)

“Arthur Christmas”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Nailed It! Holiday”

“A Christmas Prince, 1-3”

“The Princess Switch” and “The Princess Switch: Switched Again”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

Also included:

“A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas”

“Alien X-Mas”

“Angela’s Christmas”

“Angela’s Christmas Wish”

“Ashley Garcia, Genius in Love: Christmas” (Dec. 9)

“The App That Stole Christmas”

“A Bell For Christmas”

“The Big Show Show: Christmas”

“Captain Underpants: Mega Blissman”

“Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday”

“Christmas Break-In”

“The Christmas Chronicles”

“The Christmas Chronicles 2”

“The Christmas Project”

“A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish”

“Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker”

“Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale”

“Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue”

“A Family Reunion Christmas”

“Free Reign: The 12 Neighs of Christmas”

“Happy Holidays from Madagascar”

“Holiday Classics”

“Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas”

“Holiday Rush”

“Home for the Holidays”

“Klaus”

“Let It Snow”

“Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas”

“Miraculous: A Christmas Special”

“Pee-Wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special”

“Santa Claws”

“Santa Girl”

“Shrek the Halls”

“Spookley and the Christmas Kittens”

“Sugar Rush Christmas”

“Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers”

“Super Monsters Save Christmas”

“Super Monsters and the Wish Star”

“A Trash Truck Christmas”

“Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!”

Holiday episodes of beloved TV shows:

“Angry Birds” Season 1, Episode 13

“Beat Bugs” Season 1, Episode 12 Season 2, Episode 5

“Bottersnikes & Gumbles” Season 2, Episode 21

“Dora the Explorer” Season 2, Episode 16



Peppa Pig Peppa Pig gifts his grandparents a teddy called Eddy, in the season 4, episode 6 Christmas special.

“Justin Time” Season 1, Episode 2

“Magic School Bus” Season 3, Episode 13

“Masha and the Bear” Season 1, Episode 1

“My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” Season 2, Episode 11 Season 5, Episode 21 Season 6, Episode 8

“Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation” Season 1, Episode 19

“Paw Patrol” Season 1, Episode 11

“Peppa Pig” Season 4, Episode 6

