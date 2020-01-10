'Family Feud Canada' Popeye Fail Is One For The Ages

The CBC’s “Family Feud Canada” premiered in December, but it has already produced a historic game show fail.

It happened on Thursday’s episode. A woman named Eve, playing for the Dubois family, and her opponent were asked by host Gerry Dee to name Popeye’s favourite food.

I tuned in to Canada's new version of Family Feud and may have witnessed one of the most iconic game show moments I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/QsTIjEzoM7 — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) January 10, 2020

Eve did a premature victory dance and said with absolute assurance, “Chicken!”

The correct answer was spinach, the source of power for Popeye, the sailor man.

Dee, who is also known for playing the title character on the now-cancelled CBC show “Mr. D,” touted the blunder, calling it “the greatest answer in the short history of [Family Feud Canada].”

The greatest answer in the short history of @FamilyFeudCa happens tonight on @CBC. 7:30 pm. Don’t miss it. #Chicken — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) January 10, 2020

We’re in no position to disagree. Eve can be heard explaining to Dee, “I thought you meant Popeye’s chicken.”