These Family Halloween Costumes Are A Great Look, Whatever The Year Brings

There’s still not a ton of clarity about what Halloween will look like this year. We don’t know if it will be safe for kids to go trick-or-treating, or if this year’s holiday will be better spent at home.

But whether or not this year involves going out, costumes are a must. Dressing the whole family up is a great way to celebrate and bond, and the planning of a good group costume just adds to the excitement.

Look for clever, spooky or just downright adorable family Halloween costume ideas in the slideshow below.