Everyone loves fat cats. You can snuggle your face into their little tummies. Roll them around on the floor. Gently tap them like you’re playing the bongos. Watch them fill boxes like they are liquid.

Just me?

Well if you also love fat cats, you’re in luck — it turns out our cats are getting a little bit bigger on average, according to a new study out of the University of Guelph.

Researchers looked at veterinary office weight measurements from over 19 million cats between 1981 and 2016. They tracked typical weight loss and gain over a cat’s lifetime and found that felines today are, on average, about a quarter of a kilogram heavier than they were in the 1990s.

The study also found that cats tend to peak in weight at around eight years old.

“And then afterwards they start to lose weight,” said University of Guelph professor Teresa Bernardo, who worked on the study.

The findings were published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association.