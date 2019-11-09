Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS A woman looks at makeshift memorial at an apartment building in Montreal on Nov. 9, 2019, following a fire which left a mother and child dead and several injured.

MONTREAL — An unattended cigarette may be behind a fire inside a west-end Montreal apartment late Friday that left a woman and her eight-year-old daughter dead and her five-year-old daughter fighting for her life, police said Saturday. Five members of one family were inside the apartment when the fire broke out around 11 p.m. Friday, Montreal police said, in a 51-unit building in Lachine in the city’s west end. The mother, 40, and her eight-year-old daughter were pronounced dead in hospital while her five-year-old daughter remained in critical condition in hospital on Saturday.

Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS Stuffed toys are shown at the entrance to an apartment building in Montreal on Nov. 9, 2019.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said during the fire, the twins jumped from a second-storey balcony to evade the flames, suffering minor injuries.′ The teens were taken to hospital and investigators hope to meet with them later to find out what transpired inside the unit. Montreal police arson investigators took over the probe Saturday because of the deaths. Brabant says investigators are working with a hypothesis that a forgotten cigarette sparked the fire. “There’s still analysis that has to be done by investigators to confirm all that,” Brabant said. “The first hypothesis we are looking at is a cigarette that was forgotten that caused the fire.”

Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS A charred bicycle is shown on the back balcony of an apartment in Montreal on Nov. 9, 2019.