So you bought a new TV on Black Friday. Congratulations, we know it wasn’t an easy decision. From 4K to Ultra HD, it can be hard to know exactly what you’re getting these days. But what if we told you the device you spent hundreds of dollars or even thousands of dollars on could be spying on you? And the worst part is that it could happen in the comfort of your own home. In fact, the matter is so pressing, a U.S. government law enforcement agency wants you to know all about it before you become a victim. The FBI is warning people that TV manufacturers and application developers could be watching or listening to you through smart devices. Your bright and shiny new purchase with the latest bells and whistles has so much technology that it could be used against you.

Smart TVs connect to the internet, which makes it easy to watch content only available there. They’ve grown in popularity over the last decade as major brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG and others began selling them. The majority of TVs sold today are smart TVs. In 2017, 69 per cent of all new TVs shipped in North America had internet capabilities, Consumer Reports noted, citing research firm IHS Markit. There are millions of them in homes all over the world, and many more are expected to come. In a world where more and more people are cutting the cable cord and relying on streaming giants like Netflix and YouTube, smart TVs have become a modern necessity for those who want to keep using their screens. Some newer models feature built-in microphones to allow users to control what they’re watching with their voice. Others have cameras that utilize facial recognition technology to recognize users and suggest content. It’s all meant to improve the TV watching experience by making it so easy that even your grandma can figure it out. But with all that power comes great responsibility.

iStockphoto/Getty Images A man watches television on a smart TV in this undated stock photo. The FBI says it's important to know your TV's capabilities before buying one.