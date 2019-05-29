Federal Court of Canada, Balfour/THE CANADIAN PRESS Justice Sebastien Grammond, seen in an official handout photo, published his ruling in English, French, Cree and Dene.

EDMONTON — The Federal Court of Canada says it has issued a ruling in Cree and Dene — the first time it’s done so in an Indigenous language.

Justice Sebastien Grammond wrote about the importance of including the two languages in a ruling last Friday that overturned the suspension of a First Nations band councillor in Fort McMurray, Alta.

A summary of the ruling was written and recorded in Cree and Dene, which are the languages of the parties that were involved.

“The Federal Court is committed to being more accessible to Indigenous people when they wish to bring legal disputes for resolution by the court,” wrote Grammond.

