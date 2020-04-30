BUSINESS
04/30/2020 11:08 EDT

Canada's Federal Deficit Could Top $252 Billion, Budget Watchdog Says

The economy will end the year 12% smaller than it started, the Parliamentary budget officer says.

  • Canadian Press
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Sat. April 11, 2020. Canada could see a budget deficit of more than $250 billion this year, the parliamentary budget officer says.

OTTAWA ― Parliament’s budget watchdog says that it’s likely the federal deficit for the year will hit $252.1 billion as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figure is an estimate based on the almost $146 billion in spending measures the government has announced to help cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, estimated declines in the country’s gross domestic product, and the price of oil remaining well below previous expectations.

Watch: U.S. economy will not recover until 2022, Fed surveys says. Story continues below.

 

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux’s report assumes real GDP will contract by 12 per cent this year, and help shoot the federal debt-to-GDP ratio to 48.4 per cent.

The report out this morning says the debt ratio could keep rising if some of the emergency aid measures are extended or made permanent.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Giroux says extra spending may be required if the situation persists for longer than expected, or the economy is slow to recover when restrictions are lifted.

His report says the estimates are one possible scenario if current public health measures remain or are slowly, but not entirely, lifted over the rest of the calendar year.

  • Canadian Press
MORE: debt government spending Parliamentary Budget Officer federal defciit