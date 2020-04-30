Justin Tang/The Canadian Press Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Sat. April 11, 2020. Canada could see a budget deficit of more than $250 billion this year, the parliamentary budget officer says.

OTTAWA ― Parliament’s budget watchdog says that it’s likely the federal deficit for the year will hit $252.1 billion as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figure is an estimate based on the almost $146 billion in spending measures the government has announced to help cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, estimated declines in the country’s gross domestic product, and the price of oil remaining well below previous expectations.

