KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/Getty Images Former public safety minister Ralph Goodale in Paris, April 4, 2019, during an Interior ministers' meeting to prepare for an upcoming G7 Summit.

A number of veteran politicians won’t be returning to the House of Commons next term, after losing to determined opponents on their home turf. Where the Liberals earned some strategic wins in Ontario, the Conservatives dominated out west, bumping out some of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s former cabinet ministers. And while Jody Wilson Raybould narrowly won as an independent, another high-profile incumbent wasn’t so lucky. Jane Philpott The former minister of health came third in her Markham-Stouffville, Ont. riding, losing to Liberal candidate Helena Jaczek.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Independent candidate Jane Philpott reacts as she speaks to supporters after losing her Markham-Stouffville, Ont. seat to Liberal candidate Helena Jaczek, Oct. 21, 2019.

Philpott made headlines earlier this year when she was forced out of the Liberal caucus after backing Wilson Raybould in the SNC-Lavalin Affair and speaking out against Trudeau’s government. She ran as an independent. Maxime Bernier Bernier has represented the Beauce, Que. riding since 2006, mostly as a Conservative MP. He left the party last year to form his own, more right-leaning alternative, the People’s Party of Canada. Since then, he’s come under fire for contentious decisions, such as taking a photo with a white supremist, courting radical fringe group votes and pushing an anti-immigration agenda. Bernier was defeated by Tory candidate Richard Lehoux.

I want to thank from the bottom of my heart the tens of thousands of supporters of the @peoplespca who set up our EDAs, worked with our candidates, donated, and helped get our message out on social media.



Nothing we accomplished would have been possible without you. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) October 21, 2019

Lisa Raitt Raitt was a minister in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government, and tnamed deputy opposition leader in 2017. She was unable to keep her Milton, Ont. riding, however, and lost to Liberal candidate Adam van Koeverden, an Olympic medalist in kayaking.

Longtime Conservative MP Lisa Raitt speaks to supporters after losing her seat in Milton, Ont. She says 'this wasn't the result we hoped for tonight' but her time as MP was the best thing that's ever happened to her. pic.twitter.com/CTdfQcICVg — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) October 22, 2019

Ralph Goodale For 26 years, Goodale was the Liberal MP for his Saskatchewan riding, currently called Regina-Wascana. In Trudeau’s government, he was a key player, and most recently Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness in cabinet. Conservative candidate Michael Kram easily beat him this election, with 49 per cent of the votes, as the Tories dominated the province.

Ralph Goodale addresses supporters after losing Regina Wascana. pic.twitter.com/JzrHtwOvxY — Wayne Mantyka (@WayneMantykaCTV) October 22, 2019