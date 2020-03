Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen here answering a question in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday. Trudeau says Canada has been fortunate in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak so far.

OTTAWA — The federal government is spending $1 billion to help provinces respond to the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing the aid in Ottawa on Wednesday morning.

He says Canada has been fortunate so far but the country needs to be prepared for all scenarios.

The illness has sickened more than 100,000 people around the world and led to mass quarantines and restrictions on public gatherings.

More to come