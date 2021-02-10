Feds Spending $14.9B On Public Transit, But Most Money Won’t Flow For Years

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will provide nearly $15 billion for public transit projects across the country — though most of the money won’t arrive until later in the decade.

Trudeau says the promised $14.9 billion in new public transit funding will be spread over eight years, though most of the money won’t start flowing until 2026.

The government says the new funds will provide cities with predictable funding to plan for their long-term needs while helping Canadians move around easier and fight climate change.