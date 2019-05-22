OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are shaking up the government’s multibillion-dollar shipbuilding plan, promising $15.7 billion in new work to the two shipyards in Vancouver and Halifax while opening the door to their bitter rival in Quebec City.

During a news conference in Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government will buy two more Arctic patrol ships from Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding and 16 so-called multi-purpose vessels from Seaspan Shipbuilding in Vancouver.

The ships will be built for the Canadian Coast Guard and aim to do two things: provide the coast guard with desperately needed new ships and prevent layoffs at Irving and Seaspan, which together have won billions of dollars in federal work since 2011.

