Feds Send Mobile Health Units To Toronto-Area To Help With Hospital Strain

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images People arrive at a COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Center MTCC in Toronto on Jan. 18, 2021. Ontario's first proof-of-concept COVID-19 immunization clinic opened here on Monday to help develop a blueprint for how shots could be administered in non-medical settings.

TORONTO — The federal government is sending two mobile health units to the Greater Toronto Area to help address the strain COVID-19 is placing on hospitals, as the facilities ramp up patients transfers to address a serious capacity crunch. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the units will bring an additional 200 hospital beds to the area to help free up space for people who need intensive care and provide medical equipment and supplies. “The spike in COVID-19 cases this month has put a real strain on hospitals,” Trudeau said. “For Ontario in particular, the situation is extremely serious.” The federal government said the deployment comes in response to a request from the province earlier this week. The units will be “deployed as rapidly as possible” and will be available to Ontario until May 1. Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the mobile health units will also help with the transfer of non-critical care patients out of critical care units to free up resources. “This will help relieve pressure on Ontario’s strained hospital capacity due to the prevalence of COVID-19,” he said.

The province will provide the staff for the units. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the units are another tool in the fight against COVID-19. “As Ontario continues to add more hospital beds and build capacity in our health-care system, these new mobile health units will further help us alleviate the strain on our hospitals and intensive care units,” she said in a statement. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the Ford government should have made the request for federal help weeks ago. “Everybody knew from the modeling projections that things were likely going to get pretty tight in hospitals and there was no preparation,” she said. “What the heck took so long to get into gear and actually make this request?” Horwath said she’s concerned the province may not have a plan to staff the units as soon as they arrive. “We know that a lot of frontline health-care workers are burnt out, they’re exhausted,” she said. “Some are actually sick and there’s some that are in quarantine. So, I think it’s pretty much an unknown as to, once we get the units here, how do we set them up?” The province’s hospitals have been struggling with capacity challenges for weeks because of surging COVID-19 cases.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images A staff member wearing a face mask and a face shield checks a man's appointment information at the entrance of a COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Center MTCC in Toronto on Jan. 18, 2021. Ontario's first proof-of-concept COVID-19 immunization clinic opened here on Monday to help develop a blueprint for how shots could be administered in non-medical settings.

The situation has become so dire that patients requiring treatment in intensive care units in hot-spot regions are being transferred to hospitals hours away to receive care. The province has said a new hospital set to open in Vaughan, Ont., will be used to help relieve the capacity crunch once it opens on Feb. 7. The head of the Ontario Hospital Association said in a statement Friday that while it appears virus spread is slowing, the province’s hospitals continue to struggle with capacity issues. CEO Anthony Dale said over the last few days the number of patients in Ontario hospital intensive care units have decreased slightly from an all-time high of 420 earlier this month.