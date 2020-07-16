Beauty lovers: Why bother depositing your next paycheck when we both know you’re giving it to Ms. Robyn Fenty anyway?

After a year of speculation and teasing fans with a hint in March, Fenty Beauty mastermind Rihanna is finally giving the world Fenty Skin, a highly-anticipated skincare line of yet to-be-announced products. But considering the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians won’t be able to physically line-up to get their hands on the brand’s offerings.

Fenty Skin launches on July 31

Rihanna gave fans a preview and the deets for copping her signature glow on her social media.

″Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me,” are the singer’s cheeky words, accompanying a video of her applying a face cleanser, a toner or serum, and a moisturizer in a marbled bathroom.

Canadians should expect a global, simultaneous release

If her previous launches are anything to go by, Rihanna’s newest line will likely drop simultaneously around the world. The original Fenty Beauty hit Sephora shelves on Sept. 8, 2017 globally.

The Fenty Beauty Global Launch is this Friday, 9/8/2017, and the line will be available in Canada. — Sephora (@Sephora) September 5, 2017

A year later, her online lingerie line Savage X Fenty was available worldwide on May 11, 2018.

It’s unknown how much shipping will cost; Fenty Beauty ships to Canada for a flat rate of $13.45 for orders over $50 and her lingerie line’s website uses a third party to calculate international shipping upon check-out.

How to get a sneak peek of Fenty Skin

Can’t wait for July 31? Early access is being granted on July 29, to those who sign up for an email alert.

While we don’t know exactly what the singer has in store for shoppers, some predictions have been made thanks to sharp-eyed theorists who noticed five product names listed in Fenty Skin’s trademark applications last year: Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Hydra Vizor, Fat Water, and Flash Nap.

buff ryder = cleanser, fat water = face mist pic.twitter.com/7vIyRfkGXG — shev (@shevfenty) June 13, 2020

We would hazard a few guesses too: Flash Nap is likely a reference to an eye product that will make you appear well-rested. Hydra Vizor may be for hydrating sun protection, given that’s what a vizor does.

Expectations are high for Fenty Skin, as Fenty Beauty set records and a new precedent for inclusivity in the beauty industry. Its wide shade range and universal colours have been heralded for making makeup more accessible for Black people and those with deeper skin tones.

She certainly knows the bar is high for Fenty Skin and has playfully implied so on Twitter (along with several other hilarious and reassuring quote-tweets, some of which clearly welcome all genders to get their skin regime in check.)

Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you! Hi Robyn! 😊 #FENTYSKIN https://t.co/wlDTNUnYvY — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2020

Fenty enthusiasts with full faith in the bad gal’s ventures are already preparing to open their purses, yet again.

so y’all tellin me imma b in my fenty clothes complemented by some fenty shoes wit my fenty makeup and to end the night imma b doing my fenty skincare routine? iconic. pic.twitter.com/22c5xa7h8q — angel’s dust🌬 (@florezlaloca) July 14, 2020

im really gonna have fenty clothes on top of my savagexfenty lingerie and fenty skin to wash off my fenty beauty beat while listening to ms. fenty’s music pic.twitter.com/x8hM6n2DKa — knee (@thickannawhore) July 14, 2020

my skin after i buy every fenty skin product pic.twitter.com/tzZOwhbqh1 — joe (@jxeker) July 14, 2020

It’s clear that this is Rihanna’s world and we’re just living in it. (BTW, Riri, if you have time to release that new album ... any day now ... )

