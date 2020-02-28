ASSOCIATED PRESS In this May 6, 2016, file photo, an employee works on an assembly line at the Windsor Assembly Plant, in Windsor, Ont. Fiat Chrysler is laying off 1,500 workers at its WIndsor operations.

WINDSOR, Ont. ― Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is cutting the third shift at its Windsor Assembly Plant beginning June 29. The automaker says it notified Unifor Thursday about the change that will affect about 1,500 employees. The move keeps the shift operational for an additional three months. Originally scheduled to shut down last September, the shift’s closing was given a four-month reprieve in November to last until March 31. Earlier on HuffPost: Canada’s auto industry has an expiration date, but there may be hope yet. Story continues below.

FCA says it made the decision to match volumes with demand as production of the Dodge Grand Caravan is phased out at the end of May. “The company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority and will offer retirement packages to eligible employees,″ spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin wrote in an email. Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy held a news conference in Windsor to discuss the impact. “We worked to prevent this shift loss with the full understanding of the devastating effect that this would have on our membership,″ he said in a news release. “Now we will ensure that these workers receive the support that they need in this process as we continue to fight for new product for Windsor Assembly with the goal of preserving and increasing these good paying auto manufacturing jobs.”