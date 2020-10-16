Rebecca Cook / Reuters Fiat Chrysler's Dodge minivans on the assembly line in Windsor, Ont., Feb. 9, 2015. The company has reached a deal to invest $1.5 billion in new manufacturing in Canada, union Unifor says.

TORONTO ― Unifor has reached a tentative agreement for 9,000 workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Canada, a deal the union says could see the automaker invest $1.5 billion and add 2,000 jobs. Unifor national president Jerry Dias said Thursday the 11th-hour deal was hammered out “moments before midnight″ Wednesday, averting a strike at six plants across the country. The three-year collective agreement must now be voted on and approved by workers. Watch: 5 ways Covid-19 will change car shopping. Story continues below.

It’s the second of the three Detroit-based automaker negotiations in 2020 for Canada’s largest private sector union. Unifor members working at Ford Motor Company of Canada, Ltd. voted in favour of a new three-year deal last month in a deal that created a template for talks with the other automakers. Negotiations with General Motors of Canada Co. are up next. Dias called the tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler “probably about the best economic agreement we’ve put together in 20 to 25 years,″ noting that it includes a significant signing bonus, wage increases and a return of shift premiums. One of the highlights of the deal is the automobile manufacturer’s plans to invest up to $1.5 billion at the Windsor, Ont., assembly plant. Dias said the southern Ontario factory will have two platforms, one for the Pacifica and Voyager minivans and a new platform set to launch in 2024 with at least one plug-in hybrid or battery-powered electric vehicle. “This platform will have the ability to build multiple vehicles,″ he said, adding that it can “turn on a dime based on consumer demands.″ A portion of the bill for building the new platform is expected to be footed by the federal and provincial governments. “The lion’s share of (the investment) will be coming from Fiat Chrysler,″ Dias said. “But there’s no question there are conversations happening with both levels of government to invest in the $1.5 billion.”