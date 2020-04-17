Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on April 17, 2020.

OTTAWA — The federal government is rolling out financial help targeting hard-hit sectors of the economy, acknowledging that some companies need more help while others are slipping through the safety net of emergency aid.

The combined package of spending and loans will target the oil and gas sector, small companies that haven’t been able to access existing loan programs, and help for start-ups that had just got off the ground before the pandemic struck last month.

Since then, the economy has gone into a tailspin.

The latest figures the federal government has provided about the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which will now be updated and published, show the program has paid out $17.35 billion to date.

