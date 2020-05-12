Sean Kilpatrick/CP Seniors Minister Deb Schulte arrives for the swearing-in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Nov. 20, 2019.

OTTAWA — The federal government is giving seniors a one-time, tax-free top-up payment to help manage extra costs associated with COVID-19.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte says seniors who receive old age security will get $300, and those who receive the guaranteed income supplement will receive $200.

In all, the $2.5-billion measure will provide payments to 6.7 million seniors, Schulte says.

