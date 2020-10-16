First Nations Elder Says Hospital Ignored Symptoms, Asked About Alcohol Use

WINNIPEG — A First Nations elder says her symptoms were initially ignored and she was questioned about alcohol use during a stay at a Winnipeg hospital.

Sadie North, 72, said she was appalled at some of her treatment during a four-day stay at Grace Hospital. She was there for cellulitis, a bacterial infection, on her leg.

She said she believes her experience is an example of anti-Indigenous racism in the health-care system.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to face what I faced,” she said at a news conference on Friday.

Hospital is ‘sincerely sorry’

Kellie O’Rourke, the hospital’s chief operating officer, said staff have been in contact with North and they are “sincerely sorry for her experience.” She added that the dialogue will help the hospital learn and improve care for all patients. “I want to be clear: unconscious bias, discrimination and racism have no place in our health-care system or in our hospital,” O’Rourke said in an emailed statement.

North is from Bunibonibee Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, but has lived with her daughter in Winnipeg for the past five years. The elder was taken to the hospital on Sept. 5 because she was looking extremely ill at a family picnic. She could barely walk and was having difficulty holding her head up.

Her daughter, Sheila North, is the former grand chief for Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, an organization that represents northern First Nations. Sheila North said she was not allowed to stay with her mother due to COVID-19 restrictions even though her mother’s first language is Cree.