OTTAWA — A new national study of nutrition among First Nations has found rates of obesity and diabetes that are significantly higher than the general Canadian population.

The study, a decade-long examination of diet, nutrition and whether traditional food and water sources are safe, also finds that almost half of all Indigenous families have difficulty putting enough food on the table.

The final report of the First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment study concludes that Indigenous communities struggle with food insecurity, a perpetual problem that has a dramatic impact on health.

Conversely, the study also finds that when traditional food is present, nutrient needs and diet quality improve.