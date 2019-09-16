Many Women's 1st Sexual Experience Was 'Forced,' Which Is Rape: Study

Vladimir Serov via Getty Images A new study looks at the health of women who say they were coerced into sex at a young age.

CHICAGO — The first sexual experience for 1 in 16 U.S. women was forced or coerced intercourse in their early teens, encounters that for some may have had lasting health repercussions, a study suggests. The experiences amount to rape, the authors say, although they relied on a national survey that didn’t use the word in asking women about forced sex. Almost 7 per cent of women surveyed said their first sexual intercourse experience was involuntary; it happened at age 15 on average and the man was often several years older. Forms of coercion Almost half of those women who said intercourse was involuntary said they were held down, and slightly more than half of them said they were verbally pressured to have sex against their will. “Any sexual encounter (with penetration) that occurs against somebody’s will is rape. If somebody is verbally pressured into having sex, it’s just as much rape,” said lead author Dr. Laura Hawks, an internist and Harvard Medical School researcher. In the years after coerced or forced sex, affected women had more unwanted pregnancies and abortions, and more reproductive health problems, including pelvic pain and menstrual irregularities than women whose first sexual experience wasn’t forced. Almost 16 per cent reported fair or poor health, double the rate of other women. The study couldn’t establish whether forced sex caused or contributed to any of the health or other problems.

“Experiencing rape at first sexual encounter is an extreme loss of autonomy over one’s sexuality,” Hawks said. She said it’s not surprising that it might lead to later mental and physical health problems, given other studies on lasting effects of trauma. The results were published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine. Other studies have found that long-term effects of sexual assault may include social isolation, feelings of powerlessness, stigmatization, poor self-image and risky behaviour, which all may increase risks for depression and other mental health problems, a journal editorial said. Research published last year also found worse psychological well-being and physical health among women whose first intercourse was forced or coerced. The new study is an analysis of responses from 13,310 adult women who participated in nationally representative U.S. government health surveys from 2011-2017, before the emergence of the “Me, Too” movement. The researchers focused on a survey question that asked during in-person interviews if women’s first vaginal intercourse experience with a man “was voluntary or not voluntary, that is, did you did you choose to have sex of your own free will or not?” The results suggest that for one in 16 American women — or three million — the first sexual encounter was not voluntary. Sexual assault in Canada The study is specific to American women. In Canada, It’s estimated that about one in three women will be sexually assaulted during their lifetime. Fifty per cent are under 17. According to the Canadian Women’s Foundation, 96 per cent of Canadians believe all sexual activity should be consensual, but only one in three people actually understands what it means to give consent. The U.S. study, which asked women from ages 18-44 to recall their first sexual experience, has no information on women’s relationship with the men, who could have been boyfriends, relatives or strangers. Men were not included in the study.

