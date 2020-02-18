Fixed Or Variable? How To Decide Which Mortgage Is Right For You

Getty Images An accountant is seen here explaining mortgage payment options to a couple in this stock photo. There's no right or wrong decision when it comes to what kind of mortgage you choose, but there are pros and cons to each.

So you’re getting a mortgage, but which one is right for you? Your first important choice will be between a fixed-rate mortgage or variable-rate mortgage. Unlike some decisions⁠ — such as floorboards versus deep pile carpet⁠ — there’s no universally correct answer. To decide which suits you, there are several factors to consider. Here’s what you need to know to make the right choice. What are fixed-rate mortgages? Fixed-rate mortgages are what they say on the box — your rate and monthly payments remain the same throughout your mortgage term. Once your term is up, you’ll need to renew with a new rate, term and possibly even a new lender. Mortgage terms typically last from one to 10 years, with the most popular being five years. That’s why most mortgage rates in Canada are advertised for five-year terms. Your mortgage term is different from the amortization period, which is the total amount of time you have to pay off of your entire mortgage, generally

25 to 30 years. With fixed-rate mortgages, your payments will be steady for your entire term. Using Ratehub.ca’s mortgage calculator, here’s what your monthly payments would be like if you got a five-year fixed mortgage rate for a $600,000 home, with a 20-per-cent down payment and a 25-year amortization period.

Fixed rate pros: Your mortgage rate won’t change throughout your term

Consistent payments make budgeting easier Fixed rate cons: If the prime rate drops, you miss out on possible savings because your mortgage rate and payments remain the same

Historically, fixed rates are more expensive than variable rates

What are variable-rate mortgages? With variable-rate mortgages, your rate fluctuates with the market because it’s tied to your lender’s prime rate. The prime rate is the “standard” lending rate set for loans by your lender. Variable rates are expressed as prime plus or minus some percentage, such as prime -1 per cent. Even if the prime rate changes during the term of your mortgage, your rate’s relationship to prime will stay constant. For most people with variable-rate mortgages, their monthly payments change whenever the prime rate changes. When the prime rate goes up, their effective mortgage rate also goes up, and so do their monthly payments. When the prime rate goes down, their monthly payments also go down. As an example, let’s compare the cost of a five-year variable-rate mortgage, versus a 3 per cent fixed-rate mortgage. In this example, we’ll use a $600,000 home, a 20-per-cent down payment and a 25-year amortization period

In some cases, there are lenders who hold the monthly payment for variable-rate mortgages the same throughout the term. Mortgage payments have two components: the interest and the principal — the principal is the actual amount you borrowed. To hold the monthly payment the same, lenders adjust the allocation between the principal and the interest. For example, let’s say you had a variable-rate mortgage with a monthly payment of $2,000: $1,000 towards interest and $1,000 paying down the principal. If rates drop, you’ll still pay $2,000 overall, but the interest portion will decrease, to $800 for example. The additional $200 will be shifted towards your principal and help pay off your mortgage sooner. On the other hand, if rates increase, the principal portion of your payment will be reduced and more of your payments will be lost to interest. This can extend the life of your mortgage, because you’re paying the principal off slower, thereby costing you more over time. Variable rate pros: If prime rates drop, your mortgage rate drops

If prime rates drop, your mortgage rate drops

Historically, you can save more over time with a variable rate Variable rate cons: Financial uncertainty — if rates increase, your payments increase