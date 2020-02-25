The Canadian Press Images An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 airliner takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C., Fri. Jan. 24, 2020.

MONTREAL — Air Canada is extending its cancellation of all flights between Canada and China to April 10 due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, following the lead of its U.S. counterparts.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the airline first halted direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks, as the virus known as COVID-19 spreads from China to some three-dozen countries, infecting more than 80,000 people and causing at least 2,700 deaths.

