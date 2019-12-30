Florence Pugh had a quick and fiery response on Instagram to a critic of the age gap between the actress and her boyfriend, Zach Braff.

On Saturday, the “Little Women” star shared a snapshot of herself outside Greenblatt’s Deli in Los Angeles with the caption: “First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101”

Braff responded to the post with the princess emoji, prompting one person to respond to his missive with the remark: “you’re 44 years old.”

The “Scrubs” actor is indeed 44 while Pugh is 23.

Instagram

Confirming their relationship, Pugh pushed back on the comment, writing “and yet he got it 👌🏽.”

Instagram