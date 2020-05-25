You’re in the mood for cake but you don’t want to spend a fortune on delivery fees and flour is nowhere to be found on grocery shelves.

With intermittent flour shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand how hard it can be to find all the ingredients you need if you’re planning on baking. But there are many no-flour baking recipes that will satisfy your cravings for something sweet.

Take a look in your pantry: do you have a couple cups of sugar? A few teaspoons of vanilla extract, baking powder, and baking soda? A couple of eggs and some butter? Fellow stay-at-homer, you have yourself the makings of a delicious homemade dessert.

We gathered some yummy, no-flour baking recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth; check ’em out below!

Flourless chocolate cake

Did you hear that faint moan? Yeah, that was us, staring at this photo of chocolate cake. Even though it doesn’t have flour, it’s still rich, moist, and most of all, chocolate-y. Eat your flourless heart out!

Get the recipe here.

No-flour monster cookie bars

These babies are filled with oats, peanut butter, chocolate, and mini M&Ms. We’re not sharing them with anyone.

Get the recipe here.

Flourless chocolate-chip banana bread

You know what’s mind-blowing about this recipe? It only requires four ingredients. And you’ll probably have them all on hand (if you don’t, you’ll easily be able to find them at your local grocery store): bananas (obvi), peanut butter, oats, and chocolate chips. That’s it!

Get the recipe here.

Vegan no-bake chocolate pie

Since the pandemic started, all I’ve been craving is chocolate. Chocolate cake, cookies, ice cream, bars, pie. Just gimme all the chocolate. And guess what? This chocolate pie is vegan! It’s all about the avocado, dates, and cooked sweet potato.

Get the recipe here.

Flourless pumpkin brownies

This slice of perfection is made with just three ingredients: pumpkin puree, nut butter, and cocoa powder. And if you want something a bit sweeter (who doesn’t?), add a mashed banana. Done and done!

Get the recipe here.

Flourless oatmeal chocolate-chip cookies

Yes, it’s another chocolate recipe. No, we’re not sorry.

Get the recipe here.

Flourless chocolate peanut-butter muffins

If ever there were a perfect chocolate muffin, this would be it, right? It’s not enough that the muffin itself is chocolate, you need to top it off with chocolate chips. Of course.

Get the recipe here.

No-bake sugar cookie truffles

The author of this recipe claims that these slices of heaven can be made in 15 minutes or less, and that’s the mood we’re going for.

Get the recipe here.

Flourless fluffy banana pancakes

These pannies are made from three ingredients: bananas, baking powder, and eggs. So, basically we’ve just introduced you to dinner for the next few nights.

Get the recipe here.

Flourless pumpkin bread

Bread other than sourdough exists, and it comes in pumpkin form. This loaf is naturally sweetened with maple syrup instead of sugar, so it’s a great, healthy option that also satisfies your cravings for something sweet.

Get the recipe here.

Flourless marshmallow crunch brownies

This beautiful brownie is too pure and too good for this world.

Get the recipe here.

Flourless cinnamon bun breakfast doughnuts

These doughnuts are baked (rather than fried), and don’t contain butter, oil, flour, or sugar. And somehow they still look delicious.

Get the recipe here.

Flourless lemon cake

This is the perfect cake — light, airy, and not chocolate — for breakfast or paired with an afternoon tea.

Get the recipe here.

Flourless peanut butter cookies

You can’t get more classic than a peanut butter cookie. Aside from being flour-free, these cookies also don’t contain butter, which gives you permission to eat a dozen, right?

Get the recipe here.

Breakfast oatmeal apple cake

The author of this recipe quotes celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay when describing this cake: it’s “f**king delicious.” Good enough for us.

Get the recipe here.