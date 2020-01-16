Flu season has arrived and experts are providing tips to avoid getting – and spreading – the virus.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Health, symptoms of the flu and the common cold can be very similar, but the flu can lead to serious health problems like pneumonia, heart attacks and in some cases, death.

Experts say the flu shot is the best defence against the virus, although some people are more vulnerable to complications.

Pregnant women, children under five years of age and seniors above 65 have weaker immune systems that can increase their risk of getting the flu.