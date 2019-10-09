Listen, we get it. When you’re pregnant, it can seem natural to start putting your own health on the back burner as the focus turns to all things baby.

But while we can sympathize with missed gym sessions and going an entire trimester without consuming a vegetable, there’s one very important healthcare step pregnant women should never skip, yet most are: getting their flu and whooping cough vaccines.

Only 1 in 3 pregnant women in the U.S. get both vaccines, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And this can have grave repercussions for both mom and baby.

“Influenza and whooping cough can be deadly, especially in a baby’s first few months of life. Vaccinating women against these diseases during each pregnancy helps protect both them and their babies,” CDC said in Tuesday’s report.

Pregnant women with the flu are more than twice as likely to be hospitalized, CDC noted, and the flu is very dangerous for babies (especially those less than six months old, who cannot get vaccinated themselves). Meanwhile, 69 per cent of whooping cough deaths happen in babies who are less than two months old.