WINNIPEG — It may be more difficult this year for Canadians wanting to get their flu shots due to delays in producing and distributing the vaccine.

The federal government says some provincial flu vaccination programs may have to be pushed back while supplies are worked out.

“Although some vaccination programs may need to adjust their timing to accommodate a somewhat later-than-usual delivery of vaccine, health professionals at all levels of government are working together to minimize any potential impacts,” Anna Maddison, spokeswoman for the Public Health Agency of Canada, wrote in an email Wednesday. The agency co-ordinates vaccine purchases by the provinces.

“Some provinces and territories may delay the official launch date of their public programs to account for the time required to redistribute the vaccine across their jurisdiction after it is received from the manufacturer,” she said.

