New research has found that despite some parents’ concerns, there appears to be no link between flu vaccination during pregnancy and later health problems in children.

Carried out by Canadian and US researchers, the new study looked at whether there was a link between receiving the 2009 pandemic H1N1 influenza vaccination during pregnancy, and the health of 104,249 children, 31,295 of whom were born to vaccinated mothers.

The findings, published by The BMJ Thursday, showed that the children born to vaccinated mothers did not appear to have a higher risk of cancer, infections, chronic diseases, hospital admissions or death during the first five years of life than children whose mothers were unvaccinated.

Pregnant women, newborns at higher risk during flu pandemics