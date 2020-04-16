In a moment when the most consistent thing seems to be a blistering sense of uncertainty, health officials have emerged as some of the most steadying figures among us.

Take Dr. Bonnie Henry, for example, British Columbia’s provincial health officer. Henry has been leading the province’s fight against COVID-19, and in a time of confusion, her voice has been a clarifying one. She’s become a household name because of her ability to cut through the noise and convey clear information about the pandemic in an accessible and concise way.

People have taken note of her style, too. Henry has often been seen wearing John Fluevog footwear at daily news conferences — so much so that the Canadian designer himself noticed, and decided to design a shoe in her honour. Proceeds from the shoe’s pre-sales will be directed to Food Banks B.C.

What does Bonnie Henry think of the new “Dr. Henry” @Fluevog shoes designed to honour her?

“That's like the most exciting thing ever in my whole life that’s ever happened to me,” she tells me, laughing.

She has many Fluevog shoes. She describes these ones though as: “Perfect." pic.twitter.com/ZOi7irEnLp — Rob Shaw (@robshaw_vansun) April 15, 2020

Fashion, of course, has always been wrapped up with politics. Think Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits, Jackie Kennedy’s pillbox hats, Justin Trudeau’s single-breasted suits (always with a blue or white shirt underneath).

Clothes can tell a story. In this case, the “Dr. Henry” Fluevog heel has part of the story stamped on the inside: “Be kind, be calm and be safe,” quoted material from a conference Henry gave in March.

To learn more about the shoe inspired by B.C.’s top doctor, as well as another accessory that’s caught Canadians’ eyes, watch the video above.