OTTAWA — It’s one of the toughest jobs in politics.

Being a House leader in a minority government requires a lot of patience and political tact — and, according to a former Conservative House leader, regular blood pressure checks.

In this episode of HuffPost Canada’s “Follow-Up” politics podcast, host Althia Raj interviews former House leaders Ralph Goodale (Liberal), Jay Hill (Conservative), and Anne McGrath (NDP) about the moves they’ve learned — and the missteps they’ve witnessed — under previous minority governments.

Then we jump into the present with some insight from current Official Opposition House Leader Candice Bergen, the Bloc Québécois’ joint-House Leader Christine Normandin, and NDP House Leader Peter Julian ) about what’s changed since the Liberals lost their majority.

Listen to the episode: