02/01/2020 10:25 EST

'Follow-Up' Podcast: Parties For Sale Or Rent In A Minority Government

Everyone wants to make a deal.

Chris Young/CP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a Liberal Party fundraiser in Mississauga on Thursday January 30, 2020.

OTTAWA — It’s one of the toughest jobs in politics. 

Being a House leader in a minority government requires a lot of patience and political tact — and, according to a former Conservative House leader, regular blood pressure checks. 

In this episode of HuffPost Canada’s “Follow-Up” politics podcast, host Althia Raj interviews former House leaders Ralph Goodale (Liberal), Jay Hill (Conservative), and Anne McGrath (NDP) about the moves they’ve learned — and the missteps they’ve witnessed — under previous minority governments.

Then we jump into the present with some insight from current Official Opposition House Leader Candice Bergen, the Bloc Québécois’ joint-House Leader Christine Normandin, and NDP House Leader Peter Julian ) about what’s changed since the Liberals lost their majority.

Listen to the episode:

 

