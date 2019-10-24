DAVE CHAN via Getty Images Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk back to his office after for a news conference on Oct. 23, 2019 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — The election is finally over. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals lost their majority and are set to return to Ottawa with a minority government.

Despite its sleepy start, the last weeks of the 40-day campaign turned into one of the “dirtiest, nastiest” campaigns, according to Trudeau. Party leaders and voters alike complained about the panicked, partisan free-for-all after some parties resorted to slinging lies to consolidate votes.

Our bleary-eyed election team paid attention to it all. And there are some silver linings to consider.

In this episode of ”Follow-Up,” HuffPost Canada’s politics podcast, reporters Zi-Ann Lum, Emma Paling, and Melanie Woods, and senior politics editor Ryan Maloney join host Althia Raj to share details what happened on election night at the different party headquarters, and what the results mean when MPs return to Parliament.