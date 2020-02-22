Fred Chartrand/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference with members of his cabinet to discuss the current rail blockades and other topics at a news conference in Ottawa on Feb. 21, 2020.

OTTAWA — The federal government is in the middle of a perfect storm of some of its toughest files.

Anti-pipeline blockades have inspired solidarity across the country with Wetʼsuwetʼen hereditary chiefs opposed to a Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern British Columbia. But they have also made a significant impact on the economy, and infuriated many Canadians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to reconciliation has been questioned as well as his pledge to reduce carbon emissions and mend national unity. This all comes right before his cabinet is to decide on the fate of Teck Frontier, a massive new oilsands mine project, at the end of the month.

It’s another test the Liberals face about how serious they are about reducing carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050.

In this episode of HuffPost Canada’s “Follow-Up” politics podcast, host Althia Raj asks energy and environmental economist Andrew Leach to go through the basics about the issue. We also sit down with rookie MPs Kody Blois (Liberal) and Laurel Collins (NDP) for a heated debate about the politics of environmental decisions.

Listen to the episode: