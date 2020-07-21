Thousands Of Jobs At Stake Unless Government Helps Food Industry: Groups

Sayed Najafizada via Getty Images A cordoned-off dining room is seen here at a McDonald's restaurant in Hamilton, Ont., on March 19, 2020. The food industry says it could take up to 18 months to resume normal operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A coalition of business groups is calling for “urgent action” from all levels of government to save the food service industry amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many businesses are now working to reopen and recover,” wrote the group — which includes Molson Coors Beverage Co., Restaurants Canada, and more than a dozen regional chambers of commerce and boards of trade — in an open letter dated Monday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Council of the Federation and Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

“However for the food service industry, the picture is different.”

The industry will be among the last to resume normal operations, the group wrote, estimating a span of at least the next 12 to 18 months.

Restaurants operate on thin margins in regular circumstances, it said, thanks to high fixed costs, perishable inventory and other factors. Safety precautions due to the pandemic further limit revenue and increase costs.

“Continued operation for the majority of our restaurants is, at best, uncertain,” the letter reads.

“Government programs as they are presently designed are not equipped for the timescale of this ongoing reality for this industry.”