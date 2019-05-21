Nunavut Food Insecurity Grows Despite Federal Program, Study Suggests

Newly published research has concluded that food insecurity in Nunavut grew after a federal program was brought in to fight hunger in Canada’s North.

The study, published Tuesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found that the ability of northerners to dependably put food on the table declined significantly during the years Nutrition North was being rolled out and has remained down.

That’s despite a budget that has increased 65 per cent to $99 million last year from $60 million in 2011.

“We can definitely observe that (food insecurity) has been increasing despite the presence of this big program that is supposed to make food more affordable and accessible,” said Andree-Anne Fafard St-Germain, a researcher at the University of Toronto.

Inadequate access to nutritious food due to lack of money is a major problem in the North, where groceries often cost two or three times what they do elsewhere. Rates of food insecurity are about four times higher than in southern Canada.

Watch: Here’s a taste of how much food costs in Nunavut. Story continues below.