Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images The Logo of online food delivery company foodora is displayed on a smartphone on December 14, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

BERLIN ― Foodora says it is making plans to cease operations in Canada on May 11.

The Berlin-based food delivery app says it has not been able to reach a level of profitability in Canada that’s sustainable enough to continue operations.

It says the decision was made in part because it was competing against strong rivals and operating in a highly saturated market for online food delivery.

Watch: 6 rookie mistakes to avoid when ordering groceries for the first time online. Story continues below.