Ford Creates $50 Million Fund To Help Businesses Produce Medical Supplies

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford talks with Metro Supply Chain Group COO Murray Brabender while inspecting personal protective equipment supplies at a warehouse in Toronto on March 29, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario is launching a $50 million fund to help businesses retool their operations to produce medical equipment and personal protective gear for front-line workers.

Premier Doug Ford says the mass mobilization of government, businesses and people to slow the spread of COVID-19 is one of the most ambitious efforts undertaken by the province in generations.

The government says the Ontario Together Fund will go to the most viable, innovative proposals that can quickly provide medical supplies and equipment, including gowns, coveralls, face shields and ventilators.

The province has worked with the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association to get ventilators produced and Ontario recently ordered 10,000 of the machines from O-Two Medical Technologies.

Ontario is reporting 426 new COVID-19 cases today — the largest number so far — including four new deaths.

