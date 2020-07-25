Ford Considers Mandatory COVID-19 Testing For Farm Workers As Cases Surge

TORONTO — The Windsor-Essex area now has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in Ontario, local health officials said Friday as Premier Doug Ford mulled ordering mandatory testing for farm workers in a bid to contain the spread of the surging virus.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said new case rates in the southwestern Ontario region passed Toronto and Peel this week with 484 cases per 100,000 people.

Ahmed said the spike in diagnoses in the community and on local farms may be attributable in part to loosened public health restrictions that took effect when the region entered Stage 2 of the provincial economic recovery plan weeks ago.

The cases are “stretching” local hospital capacity in Windsor and Leamington, Ont., he added.

“It is definitely stressful (and) concerning and we’ve been dealing with this for quite some time now,” he said. “My message to the community is ... unless we all work together, unless we all do our part, it has the potential to get worse, even worse than what we’re seeing right now.”

On-farm testing paused

Windsor-Essex reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, attributing 43 of them to agri-food workers.

Hundreds of migrant workers in the region have tested positive for the virus over the past few months and two have died.

On Thursday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said on-farm testing efforts had recently been “paused” after only 19 of 176 such facilities in the region participated.

That revelation drew an angry rebuke from Ford, who reversed his previous opposition to the idea of mandatory testing and conceded it may be the only way to properly trace and contain the virus.

“Guys, I’m just going to cut to the chase here,” he told farmers during his daily news conference. “If you have migrant workers, get them tested. Bottom line. Full stop. That’s it. We can’t keep playing this cat and mouse game.”