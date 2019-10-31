THE CANADIAN PRESS Premier Doug Ford attends the Queen's Park, Oct. 28, 2019 after a 5-month recess.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford was slammed by opposition MPPs during question period Thursday over his “empty promise” to provide free legal aid to anyone who gives him a call. On April 22, Ford made an impromptu call to a radio station, AM640 Global News, and said, “If anyone needs support on legal aid, feel free to call my office. I will guarantee you that you will have legal aid.” He made that statement after his government slashed funding for legal aid by 40 per cent. “The premier was on the phone reassuring people that he would actually take care of business and get them the services they need,” said Liberal MPP Michael Coteau. “Instead, they were shuffled from office to office to office without any hope or any help. Worse, these promises by the premier could be seen as potential political interference.”

Richard Lautens/Getty Images Attorney General Doug Downey during Premier Doug Ford's cabinet shuffle on June 20, 2019 at Queen's Park.

Attorney General Doug Downey told HuffPost Canada afterward that he “encourages any Ontarian to phone us, whether it be the premier, or my office … to tell us about their inability or ability to access the system.” In the days following Ford’s promise, staff attempted damage control and raised the issue of political interference, according to emails recently obtained through a freedom of information request by Michael Spratt, an Ottawa criminal defence lawyer. Jean-Philippe Chartre, a communications and issues management official in the attorney general office’s, sent an email on April 23 to the premier’s staff saying, “Issue: Potential criticism of political interference on the grant of certificates for legal aid.” He said that Legal Aid Ontario emphasizes it is an “arm’s-length agency independent from the government” that ensures “there is no government interference in decisions regarding which cases receive legal aid” through legislation.