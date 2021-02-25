Ford Government To Double Political Donation Limit

The Canadian Press Doug Downey is sworn into his role as Ontario's Attorney General at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 20, 2019.

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government proposed changes to the election laws Thursday that it said were aimed at limiting third-party advertising and boosting voter participation.

Attorney General Doug Downey introduced a package of election law reforms that if approved, would go into effect before the next provincial vote set to take place in the spring of 2022.

Downey said one of the proposed changes would extend the $637,200 spending limit placed on third-party advertisers from six months before an election to a year.

“Ontario is the only place where we count third party in the millions (of dollars) instead of in the thousands,” he said in an interview. “And we’ve heard from Elections Ontario that they have concerns with that dynamic.”

Third parties, such as the conservative group Ontario Proud and union-led Working Families Coalition, have played a significant role in recent provincial elections, launching extensive advertising campaigns in bids to sway the vote.

Downey said the change will not bar those groups from participating but will cap spending ahead of the writ period.

“Look, any third party, whether it be a corporation or an organization, that throws together as a pop-up organization has the ability, even under these changes, to spend $50,000 a month for 12 months,” he said. “That’s not insignificant.”