Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his goal is still to open all schools by Feb. 10, even though his education minister hasn’t formally announced that yet. “I know the minister will be coming out in the next day or two to announce that,” Ford said during a photo opportunity in Scarborough, Ont. Monday.

“I know the parents want the kids back in school. We want them back in school. And the kids want to get back in school.” Students in COVID-19 hot spots have been learning entirely online since December. Schools in other areas, mostly in northern and eastern Ontario, reopened in January. In four more regions, including Ottawa and London, Ont., schools reopened Monday. See the full list of where schools are opened and closed here. The premier also said schools will not open if cases skyrocket. “I won’t jeopardize our kids for a second. If it’s not safe, we aren’t sending them back.” Ontario has seen a decline in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases reported in recent weeks. The province reported 1,969 new cases and 36 more deaths Monday, with a seven-day average of 1,889. That’s down from the record of 3,519 reported on Jan. 7.

Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce makes an announcement at Queen's Park in Toronto on Aug, 13, 2020.