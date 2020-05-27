TORONTO — Ontario is taking over management of four of the five long-term care homes that were the subject of a Canadian Armed Forces report that the premier has called “horrific.” Premier Doug Ford also says the government will be conducting “extremely rigorous” inspections of those homes, as well as 13 others facing challenges managing COVID-19, and will be doing random spot checks across the province. He says Ontario is fully prepared to pull operating licences and shut down facilities if necessary, or take over management at more homes. Ford says the province has started the takeover process at Eatonville Care Centre, Hawthorne Place Care Centre, Altamont Care Community, Orchard Villa, as well as Camilla Care Community, which was not in the report, but has seen 61 residents die during a COVID-19 outbreak.

The premier also says he is expediting an independent commission into long-term care and is hopeful it will be established in July. Ford called in military assistance last month for five long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, and they say they observed cockroach infestations, aggressive feeding that caused choking, bleeding infections, and residents crying for help for hours. Ford has also said Ontario has launched a “full investigation” into the allegations and will share the results with police so they can look into any possible criminal charges. Four of the five homes are private, but Ford suggests creating a fully public system wouldn’t be feasible without financial help from Ottawa. More than 1,500 dead The number of long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks dropped to 135 on Wednesday from 150 the day before. According to Ministry of Long-Term Care data, 1,587 residents and six staff members have died due to COVID-19. More than 200 residents alone have died at the five homes where the military has been assisting. Orchard Villa has now recorded 69 COVID-19 deaths, while Altamont has recorded 52 and Eatonville 42. Hawthorne Place has seen 43 residents die — more than double the number of fatalities at the time military help was requested, and four more than Tuesday. Eleven residents have died at Grace Manor.

Nathan Denette/Canadian Press Supportive signs for health-care workers hang on a fence across the street from the Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto on April 22, 2020.