TORONTO — Ontario will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday at hospitals in Toronto and Ottawa.

Premier Doug Ford says the University Health Network in Toronto and the Ottawa Hospital will be the first sites to receive and administer the shots.

He says health-care workers providing care in long-term care homes and other high-risk settings will receive the vaccines.

Ford says the province expects to receive “a very small number” of doses but did not provide an exact figure.