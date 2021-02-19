Ford Recalls 8,800 Vehicles In Canada

The Associated Press The Ford company logo is viewed on a sign outside a dealership on Dec. 20, 2020.

Ford Motor Co. says it will recall about 8,800 vehicles in Canada after the automaker lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

Ford says 8,762 Ford Ranger pickup trucks with model years between 2004 and 2006 will be recalled in Canada as the automaker searches for 45 obsolete air bag parts that may have been used in crash or theft repairs.

The automaker is also recalling 49 other Ford, Mercury and Lincoln vehicles from across Canada that may have been repaired with obsolete Takata air bag parts after crashes.