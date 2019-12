Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends question period at the Ontario legislature in Toronto. Nov. 21, 2019.

A controversial television ad that aimed to denigrate the federal carbon tax but was roundly mocked for sending the opposite message cost Ontario taxpayers $4 million. The cost of the ad, which was part of the Ford government’s campaign against the Ottawa levy, was included in the auditor general’s annual report released Wednesday.

We’re fighting the carbon tax because it hurts seniors, workers, families and small businesses.



The people of Ontario deserve to know the real costs of this punishing tax, and we’re going to make sure they do. #onpolipic.twitter.com/8AcnQJmIzT — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 13, 2019

The ad, which featured a narrator listing ways in which the carbon tax would raise prices on everything from gas to groceries, became the subject of ridicule when it was first released earlier this year. While the ad failed to mention the rebate that most households in Ontario will get from the carbon tax, the images accompanying the voice-over showed cascades of change pouring out of air vents, fuel pumps and store shelves.