SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN via Getty Images Prime minister Justin Trudeau, with wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at his side, waves to his supporters during an election night event in Montreal, Oct. 21.

TORONTO ― The re-election of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals on Monday will likely result in potential new barriers for foreign real estate investors as well as some additional help for first time buyers, but not the more significant changes that opposition parties had promised. Liberal promises on housing included some expansion of its first-time buyers assistance program, and a one per cent tax on vacant homes owned by non-Canadians. Watch: Trudeau vows to tax foreign home buyers. Story continues below.

John Pasalis, president of the Toronto-based firm Realosophy Realty Inc., says the Liberal minority victory means there won’t be the more aggressive stimulus promised by the Conservatives to relax mortgage rules that would have led to higher home prices. Brian DePratto, senior economist at TD Bank, says the Liberal platform provides little relief for housing affordability, though he notes the limited tools to address supply at the federal level.