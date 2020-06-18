Gfed via Getty Images Single-family homes in Victoria, B.C., with Mount Baker, in Washington state, in the background. A large majority of British Columbians would back a ban on foreign buyers.

The vast majority of British Columbians would follow in New Zealand's footsteps and ban most foreigners from buying homes in Canada, a new poll from Research Co. finds. In an online survey of 800 adults in British Columbia, 78 per cent of respondents said they were in favour of a New Zealand-style ban on foreign buyers, while 15 per cent opposed the idea and 7 per cent were undecided. "The notion of forbidding most foreigners from owning real estate in Canada is popular among all demographics in British Columbia," Research Co. president Mario Canseco said in a statement.

Canseco said the highest support came from Vancouver Island residents and those aged 35 to 54, with 88 per cent support among both groups. An influx of foreign buyers has been one of the most commonly cited reasons for Vancouver’s high house prices. The metro area typically ranks among one of the three least affordable housing markets in a survey of hundreds of cities around the world. New Zealand, which has struggled with similar affordability issues as Canada’s larger cities, moved in 2018 to forbid foreigners from buying residential real estate. The law exempts citizens of Australia and Singapore, because of free trade agreements. Foreign buying limited in numerous countries But though the debate has focused recently on New Zealand’s move, many countries around the world limit the ability of non-residents or non-citizens to purchase housing. Australia moved several years ago to limit foreign buyers to newly-built properties. Switzerland ― a popular destination for the world’s rich ― sets quotas for foreign home buyers, and those can vary from one canton (county) to another. Mexico forbids foreigners from owning land in specially designated zones, which include many of the most popular seaside areas of the country. Malaysia limits foreign buying with a minimum purchase price for foreigners. A number of other countries limit foreign buyers to condos, and sometimes limit the number of foreign condo owners in a building.