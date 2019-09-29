Lily Bowers / Reuters Customers shop at the Forever 21 flagship store in New York's Times Square on June 25, 2010.

TORONTO — Fashion retailer Forever 21 is shutting down its 44 Canadian stores after filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

The struggling chain has stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and employs about 2,000 people. A news release said those locations will stay open during the liquidation process.

On Sunday, the company’s Canadian subsidiary was granted creditor protection in an Ontario court.

“After considering numerous options, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue operations in Canada,” said Bradley Sell, chief financial officer of Forever 21 Canada in a statement. “We had hoped for a different outcome, but after years of poor performance and challenges set forth by the headwinds facing the retail industry today, our Canadian operations are simply no longer economically viable.”

Peak sales of US$4.4 billion

The privately held company based in Los Angeles filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. on Sunday to restructure its business. Started in 1984, Forever 21 was seeing US$4.4 billion in sales at its peak in 2015, according to Forbes.

It rode a wave of popularity among young customers seeking bargains that took off in the mid-1990s. along with other so-called fast fashion chains like H&M and Zara.

But over the last year or so, fast fashion has fallen out of style. Young buyers are losing interest in throw-away clothes and are more interested in buying eco-friendly products. They’re also gravitating toward rental and online second-hand sites like Thredup, where they see clothes worn again instead of ending up in a landfill.

Forever 21 is the latest in a series of high-profile retailers to close their doors in Canada this year, including Payless ShoeSource, Town Shoes, and Home Outfitters. All had large footprints in major malls, which are attracting fewer shoppers, with many who buy online instead.

With files from Associated Press/CP