THE CANADIAN PRESS A Red Cross volunteer registers a displaced person at an evacuee registration centre in Fort McMurray on Apr. 28, 2020.

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Premier Jason Kenney says residents of northern Alberta who have been forced from their homes due to flooding will receive emergency payments.

Evacuees can apply for $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child starting Monday.

Kenney says those who are being sheltered in hotels and other accommodations will also have their costs covered by the province and local municipalities.

A 25-kilometre-long ice jam has caused major flooding and forced about 13,000 people from their homes in the city’s downtown earlier this week.